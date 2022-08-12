ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dr. Dana and the Jam Department (formerly Voodoo Highway) will bring its mix of rock, soul, and blues to Glendale Park on Saturday, August 13th at 4 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series.

The band features Dana Stewart on vocals and rhythm guitar and Bob Rynone on lead guitar.

Music in the Glen continues every Tuesday and Saturday up until Labor Day Weekend. All concerts are weather dependent and free with voluntary donations to pay the acts. You can find a schedule of all the upcoming acts at the Music in the Glen Endicott Facebook page.