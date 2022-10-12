ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Stage Hypnotist Elijah Edwards will perform on the Endicott Performing Arts Center stage this Saturday, October 15th, at 8 p.m.

Edwards’ show combines world-class magic and illusion with hypnosis and mentalism.

“He brings the feel pf a ‘Vegas’ show to smaller groups, and features interactive fun, non-offensive humor, music, amazement and more, by using ultra-safe, state-of-the-art hypnotic suggestion,” say event organizers.

Edwards will perform all of the classic, old school hypnosis themes and much more.

Reserved seating tickets are currently available for $20. You can purchase them here.

EPAC is located at 102 Washington Avenue in Endicott.