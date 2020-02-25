Finalists announced for J. Anthony Lukas book prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Books on Silicon Valley, the criminal justice system and the 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina are among the finalists for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.

The $10,000 award, announced Tuesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, is named for the late author and investigative journalist.

The nominees are Jennifer Berry Hawes’ “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness,” Emily Bazelon’s “Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration,” Jodie Adams Kirshner’s “Broke: Hardship and Resilience in a City of Broken Promises,” Alex Kotlowitz’s “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago” and Margaret O’Mara’s “The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.””

The Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation announced shortlists for two other prizes.

Finalists for the $25,000 Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards (two authors will be chosen) were Bartow J. Elmore’s “Seed Money,” Shahan Mufti’s “American Caliph,” Michelle Nijhuis’ “Beloved Beasts,” Sarah Schulman’s “Let the Record Show” and Lawrence Tabak’s “Foxconned.”

For the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize, nominees were Carrie Gibson’s “El Norte,” Kerri K. Greenidge’s “Black Radical,” Pekka Hamalainen’s “Lakota America,” Daniel Immerwahr’s “How to Hide an Empire” and Brendan Simms’ “Hitler.”

Winners will be announced March 18. The prizes were established in 1998 to honor “excellence in nonfiction that exemplifies … literary grace and commitment to serious research and social concern.” Previous winners include Samantha Power, David Maraniss and Jane Mayer.