Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart to perform at 9/11 benefit show

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are part of a star-studded group of comedians that will perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. Proof of vaccination is required.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart said in a statement.

The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.

A ticket pre-sale for the Sept. 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general tickets on sale starting at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the line up.