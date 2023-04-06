NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Concerts are returning to Tioga Downs this summer, and country music artist Jimmie Allen is set to headline the first show on June 29th.

Allen released his breakout single “Best Shot” in 2017 and was received a Best New Artist Grammy nomination last year.

“We look forward to offering quality entertainment every summer,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural. “This will be a high-energy show that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.”

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow, April 7th, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

General admission is $30 and reserved seating is $60.