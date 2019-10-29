More performers announced for 53rd annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Association announced more performers for the upcoming 53rd annual CMA Awards show next month.

Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett will all take the stage on Nov. 13.

Brooks & Dunn, an 18-time CMA Awards winner and a two-time nominee this year, will perform their hit song “Hard Workin’ Man” with Brothers Osborne, the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and a four-time nominee this year.

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson are expected to perform a “heartwarming collaboration” that fans will soon see has been decades in the making. Nelson has not performed at the CMA Awards since 2012.

Other artists previously announced to perform include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Additional performers are still expected to be announced ahead of the show.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The show will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.