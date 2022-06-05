NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A guest at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols is starting their weekend off right by hitting the jackpot on a game of blackjack for over $300,000.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is proud to announce that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday someone was able to hit big on the casino’s Blazing 7’s Progressive jackpot, with only a $5 bet.

That lucky player was able to take in an astonishing $364,718.23 after being dealt two seven of diamonds cards, followed by the dealer revealing a seven of diamonds, thus triggering the jackpot.

“It’s exciting when our guests win big here at Tioga Downs,” said President and General Manager Charles Otto. “In this case, a very large amount of money was won on a small side bet of only $5,” he said, “It just goes to show you it could happen to anyone.”