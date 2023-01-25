BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Many schools and offices in the Binghamton area have shut down due to today’s snow storm.

If you’re stuck at home, television is a great way to pass the time.

Each week, Netflix puts out it’s weekly Top 10 List. The list shows the top shows in the United States by hours viewed.

Check it out:

1. Ginny & Georgia – Season 2

Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca.

Courtesy: Netflix

2. That ’90s Show – Season 1

Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.

Starring Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Callie Haverda.

Courtesy: Netflix

3. Ginny & Georgia – Season 1

Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca.

Courtesy: Netflix

4. Vikings: Valhalla – Season 2

In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, and Frida Gustavsson.

Courtesy: Netflix

5. New Amsterdam – Season 1

One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.

Starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, and Janet Montgomery.

Courtesy: Netflix

6. Wednesday – Season 1

Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and Riki Lindhome.

Courtesy: Netflix

7. The Walking Dead

In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

Starring Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and Norman Reedus.

Courtesy: Netflix

8. New Amsterdam – Season 2

One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.

Starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, and Janet Montgomery.

Courtesy: Netflix

9. Vikings: Valhalla – Season 1

In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, and Frida Gustavsson.

Courtesy: Netflix

10. Love Island USA

The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash — and love.

Starring Arielle Vandenberg and Matthew Hoffman.

Courtesy: Netflix

Bundle up on the couch and enjoy!