BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – No need to quiver when Quaver is here. This character’s story helps children understand the complex emotions they feel.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra hosted a storytelling hour complete with live musical accompaniment today at the Jeffrey Kraham Broome County Public Library. Named after the British term for an eighth note, Quaver, the main character in the story, “Quaver Has a Feeling,” takes listeners on a twisting journey of emotions from excitement to worry.

A member of the Philharmonic played saxophone and clarinet to signify the various emotions. Author Lenora Riegel hoped they would evoke emotions within her audience that they could practice identifying.

Erika Dentinger, Director of Operations for the Philharmonic, says that there is no better way to learn about your feelings than through the cadence of classical music. After the reading, the audience got to create and play their own string instrument.

Another live reading with a pop up concert will be held on August 6th at the Spiedie Fest at 1 and 2 PM. You can purchase “Quaver Has a Feeling” online at http://www.siphrebooks.com/.