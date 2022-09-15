BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its 2022-2023 season on Saturday, September 24th, at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is titled “American Journey.” It will explore classical music of the Americas under the direction of Maestro Daniel Hege.

The program will include: Seven O’Clock Shout, a 2020 tribute to healthcare workers by contemporary composer Valerie Coleman; George Gershwin’s renowned Piano Concerto in F performed with soloist Andrew Russo; Aaron Copland’s Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo; and Arturo Márquez’s playful Danzón No. 2.

For tickets and more information you can contact the Binghamton Philharmonic box office at 607-723-3931 or visit binghamtonphilharmonic.com.

All children 17 and under get in for free.