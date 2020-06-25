Bialik and Batman: Actor teams up with DC for science book

This combination photo shows a cover image released by DC Comics of “Flash Facts” by Mayim Bialik, left, and Mayim Bialik as she speaks at AT&T’s SHAPE: “The Scully Effect is Real” panel on June 22, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. “Big Bang Theory” actress Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science. (Derek Charm/DC Comics via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.

DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.

“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.

Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”