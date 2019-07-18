Dr. Oz speaks to “Real Housewives” star Bethenny Frankel about the serious dangers of food allergies. In this exclusive interview, Bethenny opens up about her own fish allergy scares, including falling unconscious for 15 minutes after going into anaphylactic shock. Then, the parents of an 11-year-old boy who lost his life when he inhaled airborne allergens from cooked fish, speak out for the first time about losing their only son.
Plus, actress Catherine Oxenberg shares how she fought to rescue her daughter India from NXIVM, the suspected cult accused of branding and starving women.
Bethenny Frankel shares the events of her near-fatal allergic reaction
