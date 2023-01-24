BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Do you have an exciting entrepreneurial idea? Well you’re in luck, because ABC’s Shark Tank just announced open online casting for Season 15.

In the show, driven entrepreneurs get to pitch their companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing a life-changing investment and mentorship.

The 4-time Emmy Award winning series features businessmen/woman Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

Casting is now open via online applications. Those who are interested can apply here from now until the end of July.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on WIVT, NewsChannel 34.