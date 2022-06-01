BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University announced that the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts will be bringing back its summer concerts for 2022. They state that this will be the biggest season ever, including four classic rock performances and a free orchestral showcase.

The season kicks off Tuesday, June 21, with George Thorogood and the Destroyers – Good to be Bad Tour. The Delaware Slide-guitarist, whose name is practically synonymous with “blues-rock,” will perform hits from his 45-year career, including “Bad to the Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Move it on Over.”

The Delaware Slide-guitarist, whose name is practically synonymous with “blues-rock,” will perform hits from his 45-year career, including “Bad to the Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Move it on Over.” The season continues Wednesday, June 29, with a free program of patriotic songs by the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus , the musical ambassadors of the U.S. Army (reservations required).

, the musical ambassadors of the U.S. Army (reservations required). Longstanding Australian hit-maker Air Supply brings its “Lost in Love Experience Tour” to campus Friday, July 22, performing “All Out of Love,” “Making Love out of Nothing at All” and more.

brings its “Lost in Love Experience Tour” to campus Friday, July 22, performing “All Out of Love,” “Making Love out of Nothing at All” and more. The following week, audiences will take a trip back to the ‘90s Friday, July 29, with Spin Doctors , whose 1991 song “Two Princes” is one of the decade’s most enduring hits.

, whose 1991 song “Two Princes” is one of the decade’s most enduring hits. The summer season wraps up Friday, Aug. 12, with a performance by Canadian rockers The Guess Who. The band, featuring drummer and founding member Garry Peterson, explores a half-century’s worth of hits, including “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and “Clap for the Wolfman.”

Tickets to all shows are available now at anderson.binghamton.edu, by calling 607-777-ARTS or by visiting the Anderson Center Box Office, open noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Discounted lawn seating is available for all shows except the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. There are no vaccine or masking requirements in place for these performances. The full 2022-2023 performance season will be announced in late June.