PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular History Channel antiques show is shooting in New York State later this summer, and the crew is looking for the right subject, possibly in the Finger Lakes region.

American Pickers recently contacted the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, looking to find a local collector with a “sizable, unique” collection of items. The Chamber said the crew of American Pickers will be filming in New York this August.

“They are specifically looking for interesting characters with fascinating and unique items and lots of them!” the Yates Chamber said. “Something they may have never seen before with an extraordinary story.”

Anyone who has a collection or knows someone with a collection that fits the bill and would like to be considered for the show can call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Provide a full name, contact information, and a description of the collection.