NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – Think you have what it takes? Well, ‘American Idol’ is looking for the next singing superstar.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America.” the live nationwide search for the next superstar, is holding audition days for all 50 states. This Friday, August 12th, it’s New York’s turn.

New York residents can sign up online and audition live via Zoom in front of ‘American Idol’ producers. Hopefuls will receive real-time feedback and a chance to move on to the next round of auditions.

‘American Idol’ alum Christian Guardino will join New York hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips, and more.

You can sign up for Friday’s virtual auditions here: https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions