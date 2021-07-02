Steuben Co. Republican Committee Chairman Joe Sempolinski announces run for Congress in 2022

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Sempolinski declared his candidacy for Congress on Thursday.

“The Southern Tier and Finger Lakes are my home,” Sempolinski said in a Facebook post. “I was born here. I was raised here. I am raising my family here. I have the experience to serve this region and make sure our voice is heard in Congress. This part of the country is the most beautiful place on Earth, with people who just want a fair opportunity to succeed. I ask for the chance to be your representative. I will never quit on you.”

Earlier in his career, the Elmira native led Tom Reed’s New York-based staff for the 23rd Congressional District. More recently, he served as Director of Development at Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean. “There is no one who knows this region like I do,” Sempolinski said. “I have spent years working with people throughout this district on the federal issues that impact their lives and livelihoods, as a staff member and as a private citizen. I can hit the ground running in Washington as no other candidate can.”

The Constitutional Conservative is pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, pro-business and pro-law enforcement.

“The far left in this country has gone crazy,” Sempolinski said. “They try to destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with their radical and dangerous agenda. Whether it is attacks on Donald Trump, other conservative politicians, or just average people trying to live their lives—the need for the far left to cancel and destroy is insatiable. We need to move forward. We need a candidate that will stand up to the far left and fight for our values. We need to support the rule of law and those who enforce the law. We need to support small business owners who just want to get back making a living. We need to support families who are shocked by the liberal indoctrination that is happening in our schools.”

According to 2020 Census data, New York is losing one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts.

“The incompetence of the Cuomo administration means New York is losing a seat in Congress. The rural areas of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have always had a member of the House to represent them,” Sempolinski said. “I will not sit back and wait to see if the Albany machine takes our voice away. The fight must begin now.”