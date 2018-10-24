<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.binghamtonhomepage.com/news/local-news/veterans-voices/"><strong><span style="font-size:22px;">Don&#39;t miss: Veteran&#39;s Voices&nbsp;</span></strong></a></p><p style="text-align: center;">Exclusive interviews with local and national veterans of war.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:18px;"><strong>Click on names below to see local interviews:</strong></span></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:18px;"><a href="https://www.binghamtonhomepage.com/news/video/veterans-voices-robert-jordan_20181019213647/1536346219">Robert Jordan</a></span></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:18px;"><a href="https://www.binghamtonhomepage.com/news/local-news/veterans-voices/1533923374">Bob White</a></span></p>