Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Unsettled weather continues and the surge of colder air holds on. Do we see any snowflakes mix in? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a mostly clear start to the day but clouds are quick to return throughout the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Some stray showers move through. Temperatures will also be below average today. All of this is associated with an area of low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, it gets cold once again which will result in that potential for patchy frost. We are partly cloudy tonight and stray showers are possible late.

WEDNESDAY:

More scattered activity arrives for midweek. This is keeping up with the unsettled weather pattern due to that area of low pressure. Some wet snowflakes may mix in at higher elevations but the ground will be too warm to have any real accumulation.

END OF THE WEEK:

Changes are in-store for us for the end of the week. A stray shower lingers on Thursday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. By Friday is when we start to see some changes. High pressure builds in, so we dry out, warm up, and see sunshine return. This continues for the weekend. Shower chances do not return until we head into Monday with clouds also starting to filter in.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

