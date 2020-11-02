The Cider Mill is gearing up for the holiday season

A local agricultural store is already preparing for the next big holiday in 2020.

The Cider Mill, which yesterday offered candied apples for children who appeared dressed in a Halloween costume, is selling pies for Thanksgiving.



Customers have their option between apple or pumpkin pies, but also berry pies.

Last year, Cider Mill sold about 12 hundred pies for Thanksgiving, and hope to do more this year.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says the services the store is providing are especially important this year.

The Cider Mill Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says, “This year I think it’s especially important because there are so many other businesses that people are relying on to get their pies from that aren’t open. Us being here, and being able to supply pies for Thanksgiving is a wonderful thing, and hopefully, with the change possibly coming with the orange or red, hopefully we can stay open and do the pies for Thanksgiving this year.”

Those interested in pies this year can go online to look at your options.

You can visit CiderMillEndicott.com to make your orders now.