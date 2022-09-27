BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Forum Theatre is highlighting the connection shared between veterans living with service related disabilities, and their service animals.

Today at the Forum, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Stand With Me is hosting a free screening of the film “To Be in Service”.



Stand With Me is a local non-profit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of veterans through training and raising service dogs.



The film was created to show how service animals can positively impact people with service disabilities. A student of Stand With Me, Jeff Kreider says that veterans and representatives from the organization will be at the screening.

This was kind of my brain child that we came up with two years ago. When I first saw the movie To Be In Service, it really struck a chord with me because I also have a service dog as well, and seeing the impact it had on those people and also knowing the impact it had on me and the other people that we serve with Stand With Me.”

Kreider says that whether or not you have experience with service animals, the documentary is educational and inspirational.



The film runs this Thursday, September 29th, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Forum Theatre.



The screening is free, however donations are welcome.



You can reserve a free seat by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/