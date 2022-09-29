BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – State Police have blocked off a section of the road between 37 and 41 Savitch Road off of Front Street. According to a neighbor, a similar situation occurred last year.

Reports indicate that this standoff between State Police and a house on Savitch has been ongoing since yesterday evening. One Trooper is using the PA radio in his trooper vehicle to attempt to communicate with the individual. He has been asking for a man named Stephen to come outside and communicate with the troopers peacefully.

The trooper speaking over the PA says that the officers are not moving anywhere until Stephen will talk peacefully. Troopers are also calling Stephen’s personal phone in an attempt to communicate.

Allegedly, the individual named Stephen has several firearms in the house and is refusing to talk with law enforcement.

The event is ongoing and there will be more information as it becomes available.