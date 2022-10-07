BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – African-American leaders from across the state are convening in Binghamton this weekend for an annual convention. It’s been ten years since the NAACP last met in Binghamton.

The organization is hosting its 86th annual state conference at the Holiday Inn downtown.



Some of the speakers include U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Assembly Members Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Latrice Walker. Governor Hochul is also listed on the news release as making an appearance.



President of the New York State Conference, Hazel Dukes says that this year’s theme is “educate, engage, participate, this is power.” Dukes says that the goal is for delegates hailing from Niagara Falls to Long Island, to take those themes and spread them throughout their own communities.

President of the NAACP New York State Conference Hazel Dukes says, “We bring experts here, and they get the sense of what it is, the policies that have to be made, they go, return back home, they’re educating. They engage with their elected officials, and then we participate by going to that voting booth. We put down bullets and pick up ballots.”

Throughout the weekend, workshops will be led by experts in health, education, economic development, criminal and climate justice.

Senator Gillibrand says more advocates are needed in every community that fight for the Black community.

United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says, “Especially after the last two and a half years of COVID, we have felt the brunt of it. For black communities, the challenges that COVID presented exacerbated many of the injustices and inequities that existed long before COVID did, it just made it much worse.”

The president of the local chapter, Nicole Sirju-Johnson says that anyone can become a member regardless of race or political affiliation.

She thinks a lack of understanding of the organization has hurt local participation. The Broome Tioga branch meets on the first Monday of every month at Trinity AME Zion Church in Binghamton’s First Ward.

They meet in person, or you can join virtually; anyone is welcome, whether you’re a member or not.