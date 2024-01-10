BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New Visions Business Academy invited industry leaders to the Koffman Incubator to show off their year-long start-up company.

The New Visions Business Academy challenges its students to create and operate their own company from scratch.

14 high school seniors from surrounding districts named their company InnoVision.

InnoVision had to first identify a product to sell, and then create a business plan to set the company’s goals and expectations.

After a brainstorming process, the group decided to sell a canvas tote bag, with the message, mental health matters.

Their second product was a set of three charcoal pouches that was supposed to get rid of any unwanted odors.

The head of the sales team for InnoVision, Madison Buckley says that the program has been priceless, with hands on experience selling, real products and handling real money.

Head of Sales for InnoVision, Madison Buckley says, “This program allows you to have hands on experience in the business world. First, we created a company that was real life. We created it from scratch, all the way to reality with real money, working with a bank. Also, through this career, you were able to go on placements in the community.”

Compared to previous classes, InnoVision gave back the most money to its community.

At the end of their presentation, InnoVision donated a $4,000 check to the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier.

The CFO, Andrew Sarra says that when liquidating the company, the group decided to donate over 77% of their net income.

The CFO of InnoVision, Andrew Sarra says, “We just kind of decided earlier on as a collective group that we wanted to donate a lot. Mental health mattered to our class, and that’s really how we came to that big of a donation. We also had the goal of challenging last year’s group, who also did a substantial donation, and we wanted to keep that kind of trend going.”

Every student has a role in a different department, such as finance or marketing.

They keep track of their sales and income by using spreadsheets.

From selling their products InnoVision generated over $6,400 of gross profit, and after expenses their net income was $5,145.90.