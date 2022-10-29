(WIVT/WBGH) – Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.

Molinaro says, “I don’t shy away from the problems that face us. I think government’s job is to run toward the fire and help put it out. I’ve done that. I’ve done it as a volunteer fireman, I’ve done it as a local elected official, and I’ll do it as a member of Congress.”

After stints in the Dutchess County Legislature and State Assembly, Molinaro would go on to become Dutchess County Executive for the past 9 years. In that role, Molinaro says he’s tackled the biggest challenge facing Upstate New York over the past several decades: steady economic decline. He says he put the county on sound fiscal footing with the highest bond rating in the state and 9 consecutive years of property tax cuts.

Marc Molinaro says, “In fact, we will tax less next year than we 15 years ago. I’ll have produced budgets that have lowered the county’s tax rate by 32%. And Dutchess County has worked to rebuild our economy after IBM walked away.”

Molinaro says he’s also established the most comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment program in the country. The Republican, who has a daughter on the autism spectrum, has been a champion of disability rights. He says the state and federal government punished the disabled during the COVID lockdown restrictions.

Molinaro says, “The quiet prejudice of low expectation, in particular for those with disabilities. What I saw over the last two years is that government not only treated them as second class, but rather targeted them. Denied them services and support.

Molinaro says the most pressing problem of the current time is crime. He blames criminal justice reforms in New York, such as cashless bail, for making people less safe. He says he would fight efforts by Democrats in Congress to spread those reforms across the country. When it comes to abortion, Molinaro says Democrats are lying about his position. He says he believes women should have access to the medical procedure and he would vote against a national ban. But he would like to see some restrictions.

Molinaro says, “I also support at least having the conversation about ensuring, in the final trimester, late-term abortion, limited to the life of the mother, rape and incest.”

Molinaro blames inflation on reckless spending by Democrats. He wants to revitalize the Upstate economy through energy production. And he thinks the federal governement should ban New York’s practice of forcing counties to share the burden of Medicaid costs which drives up local property taxes. Molinaro says he’ll hold Washington accountable.

Molinaro says, “We just want honest, earnest government that meets our needs. That focuses on driving down the cost of living, that focuses on keeping us safe, and creates opportunities for our kids. That’s my commitment to the people of this district.”

Molinaro says he’s done it as a County Executive and he’ll do it as a member of Congress.