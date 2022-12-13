(WIVT/WBGH) – Walking in a winter wonderland is as easy as stepping outside, but a gingerbread village is a little tougher to come by.

The Discovery Center called on the community to bake and construct gingerbread houses to be judged for its annual competition.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says two dozen people participated in this year’s gingerbread competition.

She says that this year’s theme is storybooks.

Contestants were asked to create and decorate a house from their favorite book with displays ranging from Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, all the way to the cabin from Little House on the Prairie.

Executive Director of the Discovery Center, Brenda Myers says, “Gingerbread is again, one of those magical traditions. We believe in the arts, and so this is a way for children to be creative during the holidays. For each child to develop their own way of thinking about gingerbread. So, it really is a beautiful opportunity at the Discovery Center and very child friendly.”

Visitors to the center can vote for their favorite house, the winner will walk away with indisputable bragging rights.

Plus, Myers says that there is a gingerbread scavenger hunt throughout the museum.

The gingerbread village will be on display through December 31st.