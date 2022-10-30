If Grandma loves to read, an e-book reader is the perfect gift. With one, she can download reading material including books, newspapers and magazines.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A worldwide, child, literacy campaign with the goal of setting a world record took place on Thursday.

Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.

The book selected for this year is Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady.

On Thursday, there was a gathering at the Broome County Public Library of families hoping to be a part of the world record.

The outreach coordinator at the Four County Library System, Sarah Reid says that Nigel and the Moon is about a young man who starts dreaming about his future but does not have the courage to share them with anyone or anything besides the Moon in the night sky.

Outreach Coordinator at the Four County Library System Sarah Reid says, “well the book was chosen because it’s just a beautiful story about imagination and dreams and encouraging kids to dream big for their future, and to use their imagination and see what they can do with their lives.”

There was a reading of the book by Binghamton City Councilwoman Angela Riley. Plus, educational activities pertaining to the book such as creating your own moon out of paper plates, making capes, and filling in the night sky with stars.

Following the reading, families were offered to buy a hard or electronic copy of the book.

Jumpstart says that to date, over 24 million people have participated in Read for the Record.