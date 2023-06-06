BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man was sentenced to one to three years in New York State prison after admitting to a Violation of Probation.

43-year-old Jeremy Sickles of Endicott was sentenced in 2019 after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary.

He admitted to illegally entering the then empty Heritage Country Club in the Town of Union, stealing copper wire and selling it for $521.00.

In 2023, Sickles repeatedly failed to report to probation and violated the terms and conditions set forth by his probation officer.

“Individuals convicted of felonies are given opportunities to avoid prison, if they follow conditions set forth by the Department of Probation. Mr. Sickles chose not to and will now serve prison time,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.