BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District’s Board of Education came to a consensus at its November monthly meeting this evening that the best option from the feasibility study at this time is to not close any elementary schools, and to search for more funding.

Board of Education President, Brian Whalen says that the feasibility study has been ongoing for 19 months now.

Following a public comment period, board members took turns sharing their thoughts on the potential options moving forward, and every board member expressed that they do not want to close any schools.

The board says that its plan moving forward is to research potential grants and funding through the state, that will go towards rebuilding Roosevelt Elementary.

Whalen and other board members mentioned their concerns of enrollment trends throughout recent years, saying that the number of students is declining. He says that Horace Mann Elementary has seen an 11.6% decrease in enrollment from 2016 to 2019; Roosevelt has dropped 14.3% in that time.

Whalen says that if enrollment trends continue, and funding is not accessible, Woodrow Wilson Elementary is the candidate that would most likely be repurposed or closed.

Board member Liza Beautz Turner says that whatever decision is made, it needs to be thoughtful, purposeful, and benefit the students.

Whalen says that in the coming months, more information will be announced regarding funding and the next steps in the process.

More information will be provided soon.