WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced that the Watkins Glen Gorge Trail will be open by the end of the month.

Visitors can plan to walk the gorge by Memorial Day, though they’re being reminded that a bridge restoration project is underway. Earlier this month, the State announced that the pedestrian bridge near the Franklin Street entrance will be closed for the entire season.

Within the next few weeks, a temporary bridge will be installed. Until it is, the State said that visitors should used the park’s Upper Entrance or the North or South Rim Trails to get to lower portions of the Gorge Trail.

The temporary bridge will be a 56-foot-wide aluminum truss bridge that will lay over the existing stone arch bridge. It is expected to be in place by early summer. Until it’s in place, the Parks Office said visitors will need to use other points of entry.