A list of live music shows taking place around Upstate New York compiled by Michael Phillips.

JUN 16 THU 7-10pm Rockabilly time with “The Detonators” at Biker night! (The Airport Inn, 2166 Airport Rd, Binghamton, NY)

JUN 16 THU ‘Salsa Suelta Cubana: 5 week series at Island’ Island Health & Fitness Ithaca NY

JUN 16 THU ‘Salsa Partner Dance & Rueda De Casino 101: 5 week series at Island’ Island Health & Fitness Ithaca NY

JUN 16 THU JamFest 2022 Center for the Arts of Homer Homer NY

JUN 16 THU Bloomsday Reading in the Woodstock Shivastan Bookshop Secret Garden Woodstock Shivastan Poetry Ashram: Book store. Art Gallery & Giftshop Woodstock NY

JUN 16 THU Jimmy Vivino Colony Woodstock NY $35-40

JUN 16 THU ‘To K*ll a Mockingbird’ Proctor’s Theatre Schenectady NY

JUN 16 THU Piano Studios’ Recitals St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy Geneva NY

JUN 16 THU Sunset Series ft. Nate Michaels Zugibe Vineyards Geneva NY

JUN 16 THU Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour 2022 The Smith Opera House Geneva NY $45-350

JUN 16 THU FX Caprara Harley Davidson Bike Night with Under the Paige Sharkey’ Bar & Grill Liverpool NY

JUN 16 THU ‘Ryan Quinn at Old School’ Old School Bar And Grill Utica NY

JUN 16 THU Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs NY

JUN 16 THU 7:30pm Rescheduled to 2022: The Doobie Brothers with Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and Jon McFee

JUN 16 THU ‘The Impastas Debut @ Classics’ Classics Bar & Grill Scranton PA

JUN 16 THU Thursdays at Sam’s: Pat Comstock Sam’s Bar & Grill Sayre PA

JUN 16 THU Enuff Z’Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd, The Midnight Devils, Outta The Cellar Reverb Reading PA

JUN 16 THU Karaoke Night 643 Penn Ave Reading PA 19611-1003

JUN 16 THU Senior Luncheon – State College 677 W Whitehall Rd State College PA 16801-4538

JUN 16 THU Outdoor Movie Series “Splash & Bubbles: One Big Ocean” Tudek Park State College PA

JUN 16 THU Fireside Collective Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 16 THU Happy Together 2022 Tour Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 16 THU Concerts in the Square feat. Craig Thatcher and Cliff Starkey Stroudsburg Courthouse Square Stroudsburg PA

JUN 16 THU Molly Hatchet Sherman Theater Stroudsburg PA

JUN 16 THU Rob Cannillo Benefit performance at Amity Foundation The Amity Foundation for Healing with Horses

JUN 16 THU Psyclon Nine w/ Seven Factor, Our Frankenstein and Destruct Principle Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg PA

JUN 17 FRI 7pm Junkyard Heights (Hancock Capitol Theatre Summer Stage) Doors: 6pm all Summer Stage 2022 events are 21 & over

JUN 17 FRI Binghamton’s First Annual Black Excellence Awards 315 Clinton St Binghamton NY 13905-2017

JUN 17 FRI An Evening with Susan Westenhoefer Touch of Texas Binghamton NY

JUN 17 FRI Dillinger’s Celtic Pub & Eatery PubCrawl 77 State St Binghamton NY 13901-3302

JUN 17 FRI Out of Time Classic Rock @ Kelly’s Endicott NY

JUN 17 FRI JABBAWAUKEE w/s/g Honker Funk n Waffles – Syracuse Syracuse NY doors: 7:30 $10

JUN 17 FRI Ithaca Reggae Fest 2022 Welcome Party w/ Mad Professor & DJ Double Tiger Stewart Park Ithaca NY

JUN 17 FRI Black Leather Jesus, Straight Panic, Moonbeam Terror, Prayer Rope, and ESFP 610 Elmira Rd Ithaca NY

JUN 17 FRI Americana Rock Night at the Range’ The Range Ithaca NY

JUN 17 FRI Homebrewed Comedy at the Finger Lakes Tasting and Taproom 31 Main St Cortland NY 13045

JUN 17 FRI ‘The CliQue returns to District Social’ Beacon District Social Fishkill NY

JUN 17 FRI Bill Burr: Slight Return Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel NY $35-160

JUN 17 FRI Martin Sexton Bearsville Theater Woodstock NY

JUN 17 FRI The Brit Pack Colony Woodstock NY $25-30

JUN 17 FRI Bacchus Bacchus Restaurant New Paltz NY

JUN 17 FRI William Hughes’s Monthly Show – June The Mopco Improv Theatre Schenectady NY $0-15

JUN 17 FRI Melissa Rivers Casino and Resort Schenectady NY

JUN 17 FRI Tom Paxton and The Don Juans The Smith Opera House Geneva NY $28

JUN 17 FRI Wild West Country Line Dance Party – Guest Duke Alexander Lake George Barn Weddings/The Barn at French Mountain Lake George NY

JUN 17 FRI Scars N’ Stripes – Sharkey’ Bar & Grill Liverpool NY

JUN 17 FRI ‘Josh Breen at Old School’ Old School Bar And Grill Utica NY

JUN 17 FRI Ed Hildreth Live at Bagg’s Square Brewing Bagg’s Square Brewing Co Utica NY

JUN 17 FRI Alyssa Lazar on the Patio!!! 514 Ash St Scranton PA 18509-2914

JUN 17 FRI Jay Luke live at Backstreets Tiki Bar & Grille Scranton PA

JUN 17 FRI Logan Route @ The Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden Sayre PA

JUN 17 FRI Juneteenth Flag Raising City Hall Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI sexual jeremy + Bleeders + Elastic Medium + Spetters at The Grove Olive Leaf Union Chapel Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI Danny Frederick @ The Knights Pub Stokesay Castle & The Knight’s Pub Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI GWAR & Goatwhore Reverb Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI Mr Nice Guy live at 3rd and Spruce Drafthaus Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI Guitar Hero Barrio Alegria Reading PA

JUN 17 FRI Summer Musical TBA The Shawnee Playhouse Shawnee on Deleware PA

JUN 17 FRI Chris Franjola New Hope Winery New Hope PA

JUN 17 FRI The Keystone Groove – Deck Party Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 17 FRI Albert Cummings Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 17 FRI Flesh & Flicks – Burlesque Tribute to the Movies A Tribute To Cinema: Burlesque & Comedy Show Downriver Brewing Co. Stroudsburg PA $10-18

JUN 17 FRI Buzz Lightyear Buzzed on Lite Beer Cinemark Stroud Mall and XD Stroudsburg PA

JUN 17 FRI ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Movie + Trivia Night! (Fri June 17 – 7:30pm) The Screening Room Cinema Cafe Amherst, NY ENTERTAINMENT $10 TO $40

JUN 17 FRI Stop and Smell the RosÃ© [Food & Wine Pairing at Point of the Bluff] Point of the Bluff Vineyards $50

JUN 17 FRI Garden Concert feat. 8-Traxx Band Treleaven Wines MUSIC $0 TO 5

JUN 17 FRI High Point’s Class of 2012- 10 Year Reunion Pennings Farm Cidery WORKSHOPS $15

JUN 17 FRI Corinne Bailey Rae w/ Melanie Charles Appell Center for the Perfirming Arts York PA

JUN 17 FRI Death Metal Night York PA

JUN 17 FRI Twisted: The Untold Stoory of a Royal Vizier Tellus360 Lancaster PA $25

JUN 17 FRI Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock Revue Starring Los Straightjackets at SteelStacks Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem PA

JUN 17 FRI Kix wsgs Lead Foot & Dirt Cheap XL LIVE Harrisburg PA

JUN 17 FRI Wrath Sportsmean’s Cafe Allentown PA

JUN 17 FRI Vampyrty ’22 allnight dusk to dawn on 35mm Mahoning Drive-In Theater Lehighton PA

JUN 18 SAT Sat 7:30pm The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour / Michael McDonald / The Dirty Dozen Brass Band rescheduled / Upgrades Available (Darien Lake Amphitheater)

JUN 18 SAT History Con at the Confluence Roberson Museum and Science Center Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT BAGASAI Summer Kickoff Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT Modern $2K Event – Guarnteed to top 8 Dragon Master Games Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT A Brief history of the Monday Afternoon Club 1890-1920 Phelps Mansion Museum Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT Binghamton Juneteenth celebration 2022 Assata Shakur Park Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT Hombrewed Comedy at Kelly’s Sports Bar Endicott NY

JUN 18 SAT Devon Lawton & The InLaws Live @ Topppers 1001 Union Center Maine Hwy Endicott NY

JUN 18 SAT Cars & Bikes! Otsinigo Park Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT Domna Barker Memorial Golf Tour After Party @ House of Reardon 25 Grant St Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT Meditation for Life’s Chaos: Students and Gen Z: Bing Online-Zoom FREE

JUN 18 SAT Binghamton pHIL Percussion Trio St Pat Binghamton NY

JUN 18 SAT 50th Running of the Vestal ** Vestal Senior Center Vestal NY

JUN 18 SAT Ithaca Reggae Fest 2022 Stewart Park Ithaca NY $0-30

JUN 18 SAT Salutations to Kick off REggae Fest! Stewart Park Ithaca NY FREE

JUN 18 SAT Pride Month Drag Brunch Coltivare Ithaca NY $30

JUN 18 SAT Titt’s Creek: A Burlesque, Drag and Comedy Tribute to Our Favorite Show Community School OF music AND arts Ithaca NY $22-27

JUN 18 SAT The Big Galut(e) Center for the Arts of Homer Homer NY $25

JUN 18 SAT Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet Origins Cafe Cooperstown NY $25

JUN 18 SAT Consider The Source w/ Cosmal Colony Woodstock NY $15-18

JUN 18 SAT The Weight Band Levon Helm Studios Woodstock NY $50-75

JUN 18 SAT Author Talk: Alex Gino Elting Memorial Library New Paltz NY

JUN 18 SAT Hudson Valley Beverage Festival 155 North Ohioville Road New Paltz NY $14-16

JUN 18 SAT Juneteenth Jamboree Festival Presale Good Times of Olean Olean NY $15-40 / 800R East State St Olean NY

JUN 18 SAT Regenerative Farm Tour Sojourner Farm Olean NY

JUN 18 SAT Resistance Revival Chorus Old Dutch Church Kingston NY

JUN 18 SAT The McCartney Years: A Tribute to Paul McCartney Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady NY $20

JUN 18 SAT SPCAA’s Ballet School end of year recital St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy Geneva NY

JUN 18 SAT Pure Prairie League The Smith Opera House Geneva NY $33-43

JUN 18 SAT Pure Filth Fest feat. Exodus and Municipal Waste Sharkey’s Event Center Sharkey’ Bar & Grill Liverpool NY

JUN 18 SAT Riggie Wars 2 16 Stone Brewpub Utica NY $8-25

JUN 18 SAT Ed Hildreth Live at Babe’s @ Harbor Point’ Harbor Point Utica NY

JUN 18 SAT ‘NRG @ Bagg’s Square Brewing’ Bagg’s Square Brewing Co Utica NY

JUN 18 SAT Juneteenth 2022 Reading! Berks Lodge #47 Reading PA

JUN 18 SAT Juneteenth Open Mic ~ Music ~ Poetry ~ Reading PA $5-10

JUN 18 SAT Roxy’s Dance Expressions Presents: The Magic Within Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center Reading PA

JUN 18 SAT Eddie Rae & Gabe Delp Oakbrook Brewing Company 628 Park Ave Reading PA 19611-1926

JUN 18 SAT Funkitorium 2rd and Spruce Drafthaus Reading PA

JUN 18 SAT Return Ukranian-American Social Club Reading PA

JUN 18 SAT Back @ Klinger’s on Carsonia!! Reading PA

JUN 18 SAT Tyme Band 95 N Mountain Blvd Mountain Top PA 18707-1118

JUN 18 SAT Charmaine Evonne and Friends Slippery Rock Farmer’s Market Slippery Rock PA

JUN 18 SAT Live Music with Chris Weidensaul Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen Palmyra PA

JUN 18 SAT The Summer of Love 130 W College Ave State College PA

JUN 18 SAT Tom Petty Tribute with Damn The Torpedoes – A Live Tom Petty Concert Experience Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 18 SAT ‘Deviant Saints debut at 1836 Saloon!’ 1836 Saloon East Stroudsburg PA

JUN 18 SAT The Lower Tolpa w/ Brian Francis Live @ The Fiddlehead Union Hall 211 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037-1704

JUN 18 SAT Hangar 17 Olympics Point of the Bluff Vineyards CONCERTS FREE

JUN 18 SAT Hangar 17 Summer SoirÃ©e! Point of the Bluff Vineyards FREE

JUN 18 SAT Tapped at Treleaven Treleaven Wines ENTERTAINMENT

JUN 18 SAT Weakened Friends / Tula Vera / Lemon of Choice No Fun MUSIC $6

JUN 18 SAT Dream with Ukraine French Antiques Doylestown PA $75-150

JUN 18 SAT Bow Wow XL LIVE Harrisburg PA SOLD OUT

JUN 19 SUN 7pm The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour (Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse)

JUN 19 SUN Great American Race Cruise-In 11 Main St Binghamton NY

JUN 19 SUN Jazz Brunch featuring Christine & Elliott Spero Bearsville THeater Woodstock NY

JUN 19 SUN The John Doe Folk Trio / Marshall Crenshaw Levon Helm Studios Woodstock NY $40-60

JUN 19 SUN SPiV and Medicine Day Colony Woodstock NY $10-12

JUN 19 SUN A Juneteenth Celebration with Sidney Outlaw 432 State St Schenectady NY

JUN 19 SUN A Juneteenth Celebration Proctor’s Theatre Schenectady NY

JUN 19 SUN A Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration Steinmetz Park Schenectady NY $5-15

JUN 19 SUN Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Liverpool NY

JUN 19 SUN Closing Weekend Celebration 130 W Buttonwood St Reading PA 19601-2925

JUN 19 SUN Tucker ~ Acoustic at The New Bertie’s Inn Exter Township Reading PA

JUN 19 SUN Chad Garrett 95 N Mountain Blvd Mountain Top PA 18707-1118

JUN 19 SUN An afternoon of music with David Falcone The Dublineer on the Deleware New Hope PA

JUN 19 SUN Sensational Soul Cruiser at Havana’s in New Hope PA

JUN 19 SUN Steve Earle & The Dukes with the Whitmore Sisters The State Theatre State College PA

JUN 19 SUN Womba Africa at Willard Chapel Willard Memorial Chapel Auburn, NY MUSIC

JUN 19 SUN Ed Hildreth Live at Prison City Brewing Prison City Pub & Brewery Auburn, NY

JUN 19 SUN Dave Mason at Point of the Bluff Point of the Bluff Vineyards MUSIC

JUN 19 SUN Boulevards 675 River St, Troy, NY 12180-1504 ENTERTAINMENT $15

JUN 19 SUN Boulevards The Hangar on the Hudson ENTERTAINMENT $15

JUN 20 MON Mon 7pm African Drum Class: African drumming with instructor John Dickson. Drums are provided (Old Songs Concert Series, Voorheesville NY) $15

JUN 20 MON Garden of Hope Truth Pharm Binghamton NY

JUN 20 MON Brandy Clark: The Art of the Storyteller Tour Center for the Arts of Homer Homer NY $22-25

JUN 21 TUE 7:30pm Rescheduled to 2022: Steely Dan with Special Guest Steve Winwood June 21, 2022 (Saratoga Performing Arts Center)

JUN 21 TUE Broome Bands Together: Sydney Irving & The Mojo Otsiningo Binghamton NY

JUN 21 TUE George Thorogood & THe Destroyers Anderson Center Vestal NY

JUN 21 TUE ‘Acoustic Tuesdays @ Brindle Haus’ Brindle Hause Brewing Co. Spencerport NY

JUN 21 TUE Community Concert Series: Mountain Winds The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort Shawnee on Deleware PA

JUN 21 TUE The Bartlow Bros. Band Live at North Country Brewing North Country Brew Pub Slippery Rock PA

JUN 21 TUE Savey Squires live @ 3 Dots Downtown State College PA

JUN 21 TUE The Dear Hunter Summer Camp Full Moon Resort SUMMER-CAMPS

JUN 21 TUE Chittenango Tuesdays in the Park Chittenango Tuesdays in the Park CONCERTS

JUN 22 WED Major Bigtime Fun at Legends Bar and Grill Elmira NY

JUN 22 WED Pride Karaoke at WideguysSammys 261 Main St Oneonta NY

JUN 22 WED Walrus Rocks Liverpool! Johnson Park Liverpool NY

JUN 22 WED Summer of Soul: Wednesday Movie Matinee Scranton Public Library Scranton PA

JUN 22 WED Live Music with Kenny Shadle Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen Palmyra PA

JUN 22 WED REad It, Watch It: Finding Nemo The State Theatre State College PA

JUN 22 WED Lincoln Highway SupperMarket featuring Three Good Reasons Lincoln Highway Experience Latrobe PA

JUN 22 WED Music AT THE Moor – Regina Sayles Stroudsmoor Country Inn Stroudsburg PA

Terrarium Workshop at Point of the Bluff Vineyards Point of the Bluff Vineyards WORKSHOPS $40 TO 50

OC5 at the Village Of Warwick Summer Concert Series Railroad Green CONCERTS

OC5 Railroad Green POP

JUN 23 THU Thu 7:30pm Steely Dan with Steve Winwood (Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse)

JUN 23 THU 6pm Caviar & Grits @ Factory by Beer Tree Johnson City NY

JUN 23 THU Be Empowered Women’s Conference & Expo Double Tree by Hilton Binghamton NY

JUN 23 THU iTango 2022 – Ithaca Tango Marathon Cornell University Ithaca NY $155

JUN 23 THU Thomas Rhett: Bring The Bar To You Tour Bethel Woods Center for the Aets Bethel NY $36-130

JUN 23 THU Family Fun Thursday at Eldridge Park Dr Elmira NY

JUN 23 THU ‘Emo Nighr at 42o’ 42 Degrees Tavern Glens Falls NY

JUN 23 THU Summer Solstice Happy Hour Common Roots Brewing Company Glens Falls NY

JUN 23 THU Glens Falls – Joan Reid Art and Healing Center The Shirt Factory Glens Falls NY

JUN 23 THU Party on the patio Spencerport Exempts Firemans Club Spencerport NY

JUN 23 THU FX Caprara Bike Night w/ Hard Promises Sharkey’ Bar & Grill Liverpool NY

JUN 23 THU It Was 50 Years Ago Today Tour – A Tribute To The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Revolver Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 23 THU Concerts in the Square feat. Andrew Moses Stroudsburg Courthouse Square Stroudsburg PA

JUN 23 THU Gordon Lightfoot The Majestic Theatere Gettysburg PA

JUN 24 FRI 7-10pm Matt Cornwell & L’BONTI (Hancock Capitol Theatre Summer Stage) Doors: 6pm all Summer Stage 2022 events are 21& over

JUN 24 FRI ‘Claws & Clams at Peterson’s Tavern’ Peterson’s Tavern Binghamton NY

JUN 24 FRI The Comb Down South Hill Cider 550 Sandbank Rd Ithaca NY 14850 $12

JUN 24 FRI ForemanBrown 18 North Grill 18 Westage Dr Fishkill NY 12524-2240

JUN 24 FRI Jeff Buckley Tribute featuring Gary Lucas co-writer of “Grace” + “Mojo Pin” Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUN 24 FRI Maestro Improv Comedy Competition The Mopco Improv Theatre Schenectady NY $0-8

JUN 24 FRI McLemon’s At Ohana (Vending Booth) The Tiki Resort Lake George NY

JUN 24 FRI Lukins Brick Oven Pizza Northern Outlaws at Lukins Utica NY

JUN 24 FRI Summer Sing 2022 Covenant Presbyterian Church Scranton PA $10-30

JUN 24 FRI Dinner & Comedy Show at Cangianos 221 Scranton Carbondale Hwy Scranton PA $40

JUN 24 FRI Crown The Empire Reverb Reading PA

JUN 24 FRI Oliver Jr. The Shawnee Playhouse Shawnee on Deleware PAThe Rising Sun 2850 Horseshoe Pike Palmyra PA

JUN 24 FRI The Zombies – Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 24 FRI Don’t Panic 522 Main St Stroudsburg PA 18360-2004

JUN 24 FRI Blind Choice with Hamo and The Other Girls Sherman Theater Stroudsburg PA

JUN 24 FRI Garden Concert feat. Diana Jacobs Band Treleaven Wines MUSIC $0 TO 5

JUN 24 FRI The Figgs The Hangar on the Hudson MUSIC $15

JUN 24 FRI Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium

JUN 24 FRI Punk X Goth Disco ScottChurch’s “The Church” Lebanon PA

JUN 24 FRI Jackyl wsgs Defiant & The Blues Vultures XL LIVE Harrisburg PA

JUN 25 SAT 4th Annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fund Raiser Lowe’s Home Improvement 1318 Upper Front St Binghamton NY

JUN 25 SAT Every Cat’s Dream Fundraiser – You’ve Got To Be Kitten Me! The Boho Comedy Club Binghamton NY $20-120

JUN 25 SAT Thrive Summer Retreat (Tracy’s Hometown) Binghamton Yoga Endicott NY $55

JUN 25 SAT 7pm The Kitchen Sink Band @ Abel’s Pub’ Abel’s Pub 65 Rotary Ave Binghamton NY

JUN 25 SAT Red Oak Music Series – Cloey Tierno, Joe & Dan (From Driftwood) 3277 Gracie Rd Cortland NY 13045-9370

JUN 25 SAT Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUN 25 SAT Eldridge Park Summer Car Show & Concerts in Eldridge Park: Doc Possum 96 Eldridge Park Dr Elmira NY 14903

JUN 25 SAT Set The Sky to Music 3300 Chambers Rd Horseheads NY 14845-1402

JUN 25 SAT OSC Jumpoff: Journey To Paris ’24 The L Horseheads NY $10

JUN 25 SAT Rivers Casino! Schenectady NY

JUN 25 SAT Man Up! The audience of ONE! 400 Craig St Schenectady NY

JUN 25 SAT AJ DiNoto at Brindle Hause Brewing Co. Spencerport NY

JUN 25 SAT North of FortY Rocks McColley’s’ McColley’s Spencerport NY

JUN 25 SAT Palmyra Macedon Conservatory of Dance The Smith Opera House Geneva NY $10

JUN 25 SAT The Ripcords Holiday Inn & Suites Syracuse Airport/Liverpool 400 7th North St Liverpool NY

JUN 25 SAT Steven Cali Chad Mac Duo @ The Retreat Liverpool NY

JUN 25 SAT Star Wars Rides the Trolley – Electric City Trolley Museum Scranton PA

JUN 25 SAT Founder’s Day: Steamtown Excursion to Deleware Water Gap Steamtown Nationa; Historic Site Scranton PA

JUN 25 SAT Scranton Mac and Cheese Festival Montage Mountain 1000 Montage Mountain Rd Scranton PA 18507 $15-45

JUN 25 SAT rdgdragbrunch presents: Hello Sommer drag brunch Reading distilling guild Reading PA $15

JUN 25 SAT John King Dance Band 433 Pansy St Reading PA 19611-2011

JUN 25 SAT Brass Pocket plays Reading Class Of 1970s Reunion at The Doubletree 701 Penn St Reading PA 19601-3510

JUN 25 SAT Bad Liars debuts at III Guys Pizza Mountain Top PA

JUN 25 SAT Band Night w/ Ragged Grace Quigley Baum American Legion Post 72 Palmyra PA

JUN 25 SAT Nicole Henry – “Feeling Good” live at The RRazz Room New Hope PA

JUN 25 SAT An Evening with Paula Cole New Hope Winery New Hope PA

JUN 25 SAT Gimbel Farms @ Bright Path Brewing Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 25 SAT jACKYL Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 25 SAT Mountaintop Christian Ministries Presents – Pocono Mountain Music Festival East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania $40-55

JUN 25 SAT Live Entertainment Dose Duo Moose Lodge 1336 East Stroudsburgg PA

JUN 25 SAT KGB at Four Seasons Brewing Company & Pub Latrobe PA

JUN 25 SAT Music with Chuck Schubert Eagles Rest Cellars Stroudsburg PA

JUN 25 SAT 7 North debut @ Hickory Lake Campground Stroudsburg

JUN 25 SAT The Zombies at Point of the Bluff Point of the Bluff Vineyards MUSIC

JUN 25 SAT The Zombies Point of the Bluff Vineyards

JUN 25 SAT Sarah Borges The Hangar on the Hudson ENTERTAINMENT $15

JUN 25 SAT Build a Fountainscape Railroad Green WORKSHOPS $43 TO 49

JUN 25 SAT Dar Williams with Bruce Rits Gilbert & Matt Lyons Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts Bryn Mawr PA

JUN 26 SUN Bucky’s Howdy-Doozle Jamboree Colony Woodstock NY

JUN 26 SUN Divas with Pride: A Special Pride Brunch Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady NY

JUN 26 SUN Tony Cruz (solo) live at Alexander’s Cafe 1725 N Atherton St State College PA 16803-1401

JUN 26 SUN Cabaret Singing Onstage Studios State College PA

JUN 26 SUN South Hills World of Opportunity Concert Series South Hills School of Business & Technology 480 Waupelani Drive State College PA

JUN 26 SUN Sarah Solo at Pub 447 Stroudsburg PA

JUN 26 SUN Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Point of the Bluff Point of the Bluff Vineyards MUSIC

JUN 26 SUN Sunday Music feat. Sean Fried + Payton Bird Treleaven Wines MUSIC