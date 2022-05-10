LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sun is out, the trees have found their leaves again, and outdoor season is here. That means its trail season, especially as mud season draws to an end.

Trail season is a busy time in the Adirondack Park, which is home to dozens of trails of varying lengths, going as high as the 46 Adirondack High Peaks. Climbing the highest mountains in the Adirondacks is a high achievement, but some travelers might be looking for a more managable place to start.

If you’re looking for entry-level trails in the Adirondack Park, the following list has you covered. The following is a list of Adirondack hiking trails under 3 miles in total length, and total elevation under 600 feet, with information taken from AllTrails as well as Adirondack.net. All trail lengths represent the total time it takes to go out and back.

0.8 miles

187-foot elevation gain

Kingsley Lane, Chestertown

0.8 miles

9-foot elevation gain

Lake Lila, Long Lake region

1.0 miles

295-foot elevation gain

Trailhead road off Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara

1.1 miles

196-foot elevation gain

Big Hollow Road, Moirah (near Port Henry)

1.4 miles

272-foot elevation gain

Buck Mountain Trailhead, Kattskill Bay (Lake George)

1.5 miles

49-foot elevation gain

Sacandaga Campground, Wells

1.8 miles

538-foot elevation gain

Pilfershire Road, Port Henry

2.0 miles

583-foot elevation gain

Coon Mountain Hiking Trailhead, Westport

2.4 miles

452-foot elevation gain

Dean Farm Heritage Trail, Stony Creek