LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project announced on Facebook it has teamed up with the Lake George Music Festival to bring the Emmy Award-winning trio, Time For Three (Tf3) on August 10. Tf3 will kick off the music festival this year with a free concert in Lake George’s Shepard Park at 7:30 p.m.

Tf3 is a classically-trained string trio that explores a variety of music genres bringing energy and excitement to the stage. Officials said the event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Blanket), or your chair, and be ready to enjoy an evening of unforgettable music.

This performance will begin the Lake George Music Festival’s 2022 Season. To learn more about The Lake George Music Festival you can visit their webpage.