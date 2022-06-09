HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In a press release Animal Adventure Park announced that the birds are back.

Under the advice of their veterinary team and state officials, the most sensitive avian species have returned to their exhibits as concerns over the spread of avian flu continues to diminish.







Courtesy: Animal Adventure Park

The first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in the U.S. in February. The virus is both highly contagious and deadly to birds. Avian flu viruses spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can also infect domestic poultry and other bird species.

Since the start of the outbreak, Animal Adventure Park has kept our feathered friends off exhibit for their safety, and has continued to closely monitor the situation. While bird flu viruses rarely infect humans, our animal care professionals also took quarantine precautions. Those additional safety steps included strict footwear protocols, no crossing exhibits, wearing medical shoe coverings, and more.