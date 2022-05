UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Saranac Brewery has announced that the ’90s hit alternative-rock band – Stone Temple Pilots will be performing at the first concert of 2022!

The event is taking place on May 21st at the event location on Varick Street in Utica.

Tickets will be available starting at 10:00 am on Friday, March 25th, and can be purchased here.