WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – For thirty years, one small toy and gift store on Spring Street in Williamstown has been answering the age-old question: Where’d you get that?

Located at 100 Spring Street, the store specializes in gifts for young, old and in-between. Offerings include brainteasers, puzzles, games, cards, educational and developmental toys, a large selection of Gund and JellyCat plush and much much more.

Michele and Ken Gietz opened the store to serve people like themselves, curious and playful. The location for the store was very important to them as well.

“We knew we wanted to come up here to the Berkshires, so we knew it, we knew it would be a good opportunity for us and we have never regretted it one day,” said Michele.

Despite obstacles throughout the years, including the recession and the pandemic, the duo say they never give up. A good thing too because this past year they’ve seen one of their best years in sales since opening three decades ago.

The store is open seven days a week. Here are the hours of operation:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.