AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Established in 1958, Kay’s Pizza is located on scenic Burden Lake. For more than six decades, the establishment has been serving up traditional recipes with a side of nostalgia.

Known for their pizza and wings, their fans go crazy on social media when the restaurant announces their opening date each year. Owners over the years have stayed true to the traditions (& recipes!) started by Kay and Vic in the 1950s.

Want’s on the menu? Check it out! Kay’s Pizza is open for the 2022 season from April 3 to October 15.