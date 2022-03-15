SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month marks the 30th anniversary of Celtic Treasures, a hidden gem in Saratoga County that makes it a point to celebrate Irish culture 365 days a year. We’re following the rainbow to the pot of gold in this week’s Off the Beaten Path.

At 456 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, you’ll find a treasure chest of Irish gifts and imported goods! Since day one, Celtic Treasures has been celebrating and sharing the Irish heritage.

“I feel like we’re more than a gift shop. We are like a heritage center, you know we really like to promote the Irish culture and music,” said Paul O’Donnell, the chief executive stockboy.

On March 11th, the Irish gift shop celebrates 30 years in business. The Claddagh ring, a big symbol for the Irish culture, also happens to be one of their best sellers.

“The Claddagh ring symbolizes friendship, loyalty and love, so that’s very much a symbol of the Irish culture,” said O’Donnell.

According to the “Irish Jewel” website,