MURRAY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A summer home was lost on the St. Lawrence River over the weekend.

This occurred at 42794 Murray Isle in the evening on Saturday, May 7.

According to the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. along with the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Wellesley Fire Department and Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.

Upon arrival, crews found a cottage completely engulfed in flames. Crews also found that the fire had spread to multiple other buildings on the property. High winds were to blame.

The Clayton Fire Department said that as the original structure was already fully involved, the Department then focused on containing the bulk of the fire on the main cottage and quickly extinguishing the fire in other structures.

Other structures sustained minor fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Below are photos of the property the morning after the fire.

Murray Island Fire, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Lindsey Leve)

Assistance was also provided by the Lafargeville Fire Department, Depauville Fire Department and Leeds Fire Department from Ontario, Canada.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide more information as it is released.