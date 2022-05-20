WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Erie Canalway photo contest is now accepting entries through August 26. Residents can submit photographs along the canalway and winners will be featured in the Erie Canalway calendar.

Contest categories

On the Water: Activities on the water such as boating, paddling, and boat tours.

Along the Trail: Cyclists, walkers, strollers, and activities or scenes along the Erie Canalway Trail.

Canal Communities: Historic downtowns, distinctive architecture, farmers markets, events, and scenes taken in canal communities.

Classic Canal: Engineering marvels, canal structures, nature, or other scenes that show the distinctive sense of place of the Erie Canalway.

Entries are judged on the basis of creativity, photographic quality, and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and unique character of the Canalway. Judges select first, second, and third place winning images in each contest category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.

Photographers can submit up to three images. Submissions are digital and must be horizontal format. Winners will be announced no later than October 14.

Winning photographs will appear in the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor 2023 Calendar and on the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor website. Winners will also receive a copy of the calendar and other prizes.