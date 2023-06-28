Destination NY is a chance to highlight all of the great destinations and activities in the Empire State.
Host John Kucko is your tour guide taking you to all corners of New York State to introduce you to locations and activities that you can enjoy with the entire family.
Among the destinations in this episode:
- The Chautauqua Institution in Western NY
- The AKE Gallery in Cortland
- New York City’s South Street Seaport
- The barn quilt trail of LeRoy
- Luna Island in the Niagara Falls region
- The Bundy Museum of History & Art in Binghamton
- Yaddo Gardens of Saratoga County
- What could be one of the best backyards in America in the Finger Lakes
You can watch the first episode of Destination NY in the video player above. The second episode is scheduled for July 2023.