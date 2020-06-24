With so much up in the air, one thing is clear: A lot of families in New York State will be sticking close to home this summer. “Destination New York” brings them ideas on how to make the most of their hard earned time off. Hosts Carrie Lazarus and John Kucko will take viewers around Upstate, highlighting sites that are fun, family-friendly, and open to visitors.

Among the places we’ll touch on in this first show:

Historic Fort Ontario

Niagara Falls

Finger Lakes Wineries

Lakeside Skaneateles

Cranberry Lake in the Adirondacks

Salmon River Falls

See the Empire State in a whole new light, through the combined efforts of Nexstar’s statewide network of stations.