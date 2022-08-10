BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 100 vendors will line the streets of Brockport this weekend for the annual Brockport Arts Festival. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14.

The 27-year-old festival is put on by the Village of Brockport and the Brockport Integrated Service Clubs and Organizations (BISCO). The festival will include live music, artists and crafters, food, and a wine garden.

On Sunday at 4 p.m., the Duck Derby — an old festival favorite of racing rubber ducks down the Erie Canal — will return for the first time since 2019.

Back in 2016, the Ducky Derby ran into trouble with the state, who owns the canal. The state classified this kind of event as gambling, something forbidden on state property.

“There were hundreds of charities that had done this sort of thing, legally we thought, for many years,” event organizer Arthur Appleby. “So, the word got out and lots of folks appealed to Governor Cuomo about it. He decided that those events should go on in the interest of keeping our charities going. Needless to say we were all relieved, and there has been no further problem.”

Due to COVID-19, the Derby has not happened the past two years.

Tickets for the derby will be available at the festival, and winning prizes include cash and gift cards, gift baskets, memberships to local organizations, and an outdoor grill. The Ducky Derby also raises money for local charities.

Saturday evening, the first-ever “Arts Festival After Dark” will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring local band North of Forty on a stage south of the Main Street lift bridge. During the day, a variety of musicians and performers will take the stage on the lawn of Morgan Manning House, located at 151 Main Street.

BISCO is a volunteer-run not-for-profit collective of local organizations including Brockport Rotary, Brockport Fire Department, and Brockport Kiwanis. They have sponsored the festival since its creation, and receive funding from festival proceeds to support their primary goal of working on projects that benefit children in Monroe County.