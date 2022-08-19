UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 17th, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon presented the Broadway Theatre League of Utica with a $15,000 in grant for its ‘Students on Broadway’ program.

“The arts are a crucial aspect of Utica’s history and culture. Unfortunately, some children are not exposed to the arts or afforded the opportunity to experience all that this expressive form of entertainment has to offer. This nonprofit already has the dedicated support of our community, and this funding will ensure it is well-positioned to continue serving Central New York for years to come.” – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome)

Funding allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.