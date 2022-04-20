LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you looking for somewhere to eat in Lake George, you have over 100 restaurants to choose from. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Guiseppe’s Restaurant

Guiseppe’s Restaurant serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (426 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 365 Canada Street

Top review: “Very good pizza and wings. Friendly owner and staff. Convenient location. Next to the Marriot in the middle of town.” — GodFather24

You can view the menu on the Guiseppe’s Restaurant website.

9. Pizza Jerks

Pizza Jerks in Lake George (photo: Jay Petrequin)

Pizza Jerks serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Pizza Jerks has a second location in Glens Falls.

Rated 4 out of 5 (460 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 59 Iroquois Street

Top review: “I’m very picky with pizza, but is one the best pizza I ever tasted. Would come again and recommend. Not a fancy place but would recommend for a quick bite.” — Evette C

You can view the menu on the Pizza Jerks website.

8. Log Jam Restaurant

The Log Jam Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (1,804 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1484 Route 9

Top review: “My wife and I decided to treat my Brother-in-Law to dinner at one of his favorite places. Again, we were impressed. From the service (Katie & Frank tag-teamed us) to the salad bar – to the delicious prime rib. You can’t miss dining at this long-standing local gem.” — 230rickp

You can view the menu on the Log Jam website.

7. The Inn at Erlowest Restaurant

The Inn at Erlowest Restaurant serves American and Contemporary food. The restaurant is open for dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (198 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (5/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 3178 Lake Shore Drive

Top review: “We came to the Inn at Erlowest to celebrate our 48th anniversary. Our room, called The Shepard, looked out over Lake George. Mr. Shepard was the original owner who built this place about 1898 as a summer home. Joanne was full of interesting information about this historic home. The fine dining was a special treat and the peaceful atmosphere couldn’t be topped. The beautiful furnishings added just the right atmosphere.” — ChattPat

You can view the menu on the Inn at Erlowest Restaurant website.

6. Caffe Vero

Caffe Vero in Lake George (photo: Jay Petrequin)

Caffe Vero serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (662 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 253 Canada Street

Top review: “Huge selection of coffees, breakfast foods, and baked goods with a quiet setting to relax and eat. Service was very friendly and low-key but welcoming. This place is a home run for places to get good coffee and breakfast on the go or to eat in. Recommend!” — Chris M

You can view the menu on the Caffe Vero website.

5. Lone Bull Pancake & Steak

Lone Bull Pancake & Steak serves American food and is open for breakfast. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (621 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3502 Lake Shore Drive

Top review: “Searched for breakfast for 7 and gave the Lone Bull a shot…walked in with a short wait to a most pleasant waitress in a spacious location. Nice variety on the menu with reasonable prices. Food was tasty with generous portions. Friendly service and easy pay on the way out. They rate a perfect score. Nicely done. Be careful in the parking lot on a busy day. Very tight. Heard the crunching noise while we were there.” — jyoung3381

You can view the menu on the Lone Bull Facebook page.

4. Olde Log Inn

Olde Log Inn serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (320 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2814 Route 9

Top review: “We were greeted with friendly smiles. Our server was lively and attentive. The oriental salad was excellent! We’ll be back.” — LW C

You can view the menu on the Olde Log Inn website.

3. The Caldwell House Restaurant & Martini Bar

The Caldwell House Restaurant serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (459 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1809 Route 9

Top review: “Last night we went to the Chateau at Bolton Landing it was sub-par to say the least. Tonight at the Caldwell House was outstanding. We both had stake cooked perfectly drinks we’re good too. Service was right on and our server Nikia could have not been better. This is a hidden gem. Will go back when in the area. Make sure you have a reservation they were turning people away.” — fdeeley

You can view the menu on the Caldwell House website.

2. Bistro LeRoux

Bistro LeRoux serves French and American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (935 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 668 Route 149

Top review: “We went to Bistro LeRoux for the first time. What an amazing menu! I love that they have half portions for most meals so you can have three courses and not be stuffed. The service was excellent and food was superb! Highly recommend.” — TEAH112

You can view the menu on the Bistro LeRoux website.

1. Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (694 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 365 Canada Street

Top review: “Every entree was good, starting with the flavorful shrimp and filet tips to the Cobb salad and pecan chicken salad. I usually hate breast meat, but the chicken in both salads was tasty; the one for the pecan salad was deep-fried just right. The portions were so generous we couldn’t order dessert. And we found out why our waitress, Gabby, was so popular on the TripAdvisor reviews. She’s thoughtful, conversational, and peppy. Her mom, Mary, who also works at the restaurant, also earns rave reviews. We normally avoid hotel food, but we’re going back tonight for dinner.” — RickNewY0rk

You can view the menu at the Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen website.