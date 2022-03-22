ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A distiller from Albany will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Moonshiners: Master Distiller. The show airs on Discovery and is in its third season.

Before Ryan Rhoads was called to full-time duty with the U.S. Air Force, he worked with the Albany Distilling Company. He became a distiller with the company in 2019, leaving at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transitioned to Flight Lead at the University of Albany COVID vaccination site.

Moonshiners: Master Distiller pits three distillers against each other. Three judges decide which distiller made the best spirit, according to the show’s website. This is what Rhoads had to say about the experience:

The experience was unlike anything I have ever done. I am so appreciative of Albany Distilling Company for giving me the opportunity to do something I love in a national competition. When I was on set in Tennessee, I felt as if it was walking into a distillation family. The crew and the other contestants are now close friends and family because even though we all come from different backgrounds, we share a passion for the craft of distillation.



I was constantly impressed with the knowledge the other competitors had and were willing to share with people that they were competing against. Being with my competitors for so long, we laughed, we loved, we drank, and cried together making lifelong memories along the way. I hope to be a part of the Discovery and Albany area distillation for some time to come. Ryan Rhoads

Details of the episode are under wraps, but Albany Distilling Company Bar & Bottle is hosting a viewing party for Rhoad’s episode on Wednesday, March 23 at 9 p.m. featuring special cocktails based on his entry. “Win or lose, we’re extremely proud of Ryan,” said Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer, Rick Sicari. “But if he loses, we’re definitely going to throw a pie in his face.”

