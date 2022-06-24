New York State (WIVT/WBGH) – Just about every single live show in the NY/PA area. List provided by Michael Phillips.

JUN 24 FRI ‘Claws & Clams at Peterson’s Tavern’ Peterson’s Tavern Binghamton NY

JUN 24 FRI The Comb Down South Hill Cider 550 Sandbank Rd Ithaca NY 14850 $12

JUN 24 FRI ForemanBrown 18 North Grill 18 Westage Dr Fishkill NY 12524-2240

JUN 24 FRI Jeff Buckley Tribute featuring Gary Lucas co-writer of “Grace” + “Mojo Pin” Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUN 24 FRI Maestro Improv Comedy Competition The Mopco Improv Theatre Schenectady NY $0-8

JUN 24 FRI McLemon’s At Ohana (Vending Booth) The Tiki Resort Lake George NY

JUN 24 FRI Lukins Brick Oven Pizza Northern Outlaws at Lukins Utica NY

JUN 24 FRI Summer Sing 2022 Vivaldi’s Gloria Covenant Presbyterian Church Scranton PA $10-30

JUN 24 FRI Dinner & Comedy Show at Cangianos 221 Scranton Carbondale Hwy Scranton PA $40

JUN 24 FRI Crown The Empire Reverb Reading PA

JUN 24 FRI Oliver Jr. The Shawnee Playhouse Shawnee on Deleware PA

JUN 24 FRI *******needs update******The Rising Sun 2850 Horseshoe Pike Palmyra PA 17078-9039

JUN 24 FRI The Zombies – Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 24 FRI Don’t Panic 522 Main St Stroudsburg PA 18360-2004

JUN 24 FRI Blind Choice with Hamo and The Other Girls Sherman Theater Stroudsburg PA

NEW ADDITIONS

JUN 24 FRI Chris Scheler Acoustic Avenue Ale House & Pizza Loft York PA

JUN 24 FRI The Part Time Managers The Cantina York PA

JUN 24 FRI Thomas Rhett: Bring The Bar To You Tour Hersheypark Stadium Hershey PA

JUN 24 FRI Large Flowerheads Bethlehem Sculpture Garden Bethlehem PA

JUN 24 FRI Zig Hop Hill Brewing Bethlehem PA

JUN 24 FRI CTB THE STeel Pub Bethlehem PA

JUN 24 FRI Food Truck & The Living Things The Flying V 201 E 3rd St Bethlehem PA 18015-1307

JUN 24 FRI Cody Wiley Seven Sirens Brewing Company 327 Broadway Bethlehem PA

JUN 24 FRI L.S. the Arts Oasis Ploughman Cider Taproom Gettysburg PA

JUN 24 FRI Jackyl w/s/gs Defiant & The Blues Vultures XL LIve presented by 105.7 The X XL LIve Harrisburg PA

JUN 24 FRI Keara Rose Greystone Public House Harrisburg PA

JUN 24 FRI Pepper’s presents Old School PepperS by Amedeo’s King of Prussia PA

JUN 24 FRI Live Music by Mike Manning & Food by Queen V wRAPS HiJinx Brewing Company Allentown PA

JUN 24 FRI STranger Things Rock performing at the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Coca-Cokla Park Allentown PA

JUN 24 FRI DMC Duo back at Ringer’s Roost Allentown PA

JUN 24 FRI I Love the 90s PPL Center Allentown PA

JUN 24 FRI The Fracture Factory Comedy Show with Kricket Comedy 1787 W Trindle Rd Carlisle PA 17015-9758 $20

JUN 24 FRI Ben Simcox Hook & Flask Still Works Carlisle PA

JUN 24 FRI Thomas Cassell Band Bosler Memorial Library Carlisle PA

JUN 24 FRI Devon and Evan Pier 87 Bar & Grill 5647 State Route 87 Williamsport PA 17701-8330

JUN 24 FRI Don Johnson Project Sparetime Lounge Mechnicsburg PA

JUN 24 FRI Punk X Goth Disco SCottChurch’s “The Chuech” Lebanon PA

JUN 24 FRI Dana Cooper Jammey’s House Of Music Lansdowne PA

JUN 24 FRI MAC Music: Reverend Chris MAC Arts Center Media PA $20

JUN 24 FRI RNB Band Shere-E-Punjab Indian Restaurant Media PA

JUN 24 FRI Stable Shakers The Englewood Hummelstown PA

JUN 24 FRI Cassandra Rose Sacony Creek Brewery + Pub Kutztown PA

JUN 24 FRI 7pm Frost Bit Blue, Last Call The Pines Pavillion & Event Center at The Country Pines Endicott (Town of Maine) NY

JUN 24 FRI 8pm Organ Fairchild Ransom Steele Tavern Appalachin NY

JUN 24 FRI Rick Springfield Turning Stone Veroma NY

JUN 24 FRI 7pm B-3 (Benny Fiaco, Jamie Bernard, Pete Bernard, Angela) Relief Pitcher

JUN 24 FRI 7pm Matthw Cornwell (L’Bonti) Hancock Capitol Theatre Hancock NY

JUN 25 SAT 4th Annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fund Raiser Lowe’s Home Improvement 1318 Upper Front St Binghamton NY

JUN 25 SAT Every Cat’s Dream Fundraiser – You’ve Got To Be Kitten Me! The Boho Comedy Club Binghamton NY $20-120

JUN 25 SAT Thrive Summer Retreat (Tracy’s Hometown) Binghamton Yoga Endicott NY $55

JUN 25 SAT 7pm The Kitchen Sink Band @ Abel’s Pub’ Abel’s Pub 65 Rotary Ave Binghamton NY

JUN 25 SAT Red Oak Music Series – Cloey Tierno, Joe & Dan (From Driftwood) 3277 Gracie Rd Cortland NY 13045-9370

JUN 25 SAT Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUN 25 SAT Eldridge Park Summer Car Show & Concerts in Eldridge Park: Doc Possum 96 Eldridge Park Dr Elmira NY 14903

JUN 25 SAT Set The Sky to Music 3300 Chambers Rd Horseheads NY 14845-1402

JUN 25 SAT OSC Jumpoff: Journey To Paris ’24 The L Horseheads NY $10

JUN 25 SAT Rivers Casino! Schenectady NY

JUN 25 SAT Man Up! The audience of ONE! 400 Craig St Schenectady NY

JUN 25 SAT AJ DiNoto at Brindle Hause Brewing Co. Spencerport NY

JUN 25 SAT North of FortY Rocks McColley’s’ McColley’s Spencerport NY

JUN 25 SAT Palmyra Macedon Conservatory of Dance The Smith Opera House Geneva NY $10

JUN 25 SAT The Ripcords Holiday Inn & Suites Syracuse Airport/Liverpool 400 7th North St Liverpool NY

JUN 25 SAT Steven Cali Chad Mac Duo @ The Retreat Liverpool NY

JUN 25 SAT Star Wars Rides the Trolley – Electric City Trolley Museum Scranton PA

JUN 25 SAT Founder’s Day: Steamtown Excursion to Deleware Water Gap Steamtown Nationa; Historic Site Scranton PA

JUN 25 SAT Scranton Mac and Cheese Festival Montage Mountain 1000 Montage Mountain Rd Scranton PA 18507 $15-45

JUN 25 SAT rdgdragbrunch presents: Hello Summer drag brunch Reading distilling guild Reading PA $15

JUN 25 SAT John King Dance Band 433 Pansy St Reading PA 19611-2011

JUN 25 SAT Brass Pocket plays Reading Class Of 1970s Reunion at The Doubletree 701 Penn St Reading PA 19601-3510

JUN 25 SAT Bad Liars debuts at III Guys Pizza Mountain Top PA

JUN 25 SAT Band Night w/ Ragged Grace Quigley Baum American Legion Post 72 Palmyra PA

JUN 25 SAT Nicole Henry – “Feeling Good” live at The RRazz Room New Hope PA

JUN 25 SAT An Evening with Paula Cole New Hope Winery New Hope PA

JUN 25 SAT Gimbel Farms @ Bright Path Brewing Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 25 SAT Jackyl Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe PA

JUN 25 SAT Mountaintop Christian Ministries Presents – Pocono Mountain Music Festival East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania $40-55

JUN 25 SAT Live Entertainment Dose Duo Moose Lodge 1336 East Stroudsburgg PA

JUN 25 SAT KGB at Four Seasons Brewing Company & Pub Latrobe PA

JUN 25 SAT Music with Chuck Schubert Eagles Rest Cellars Stroudsburg PA

JUN 25 SAT 7 North debut @ Hickory Lake Campground Stroudsburg PA

JUN 25 SAT 10a-6p Sacred Heart Ukraniane Festival

JUN 25 SAT Corina Rose Gift Horse Brewing Company York PA

JUN 25 SAT Ben Pierson live! Box Hill Mansion at Regents Glenn York PA

JUN 25 SAT Alex Warner White Rose Bar & Grill at Bridgewater 601 Chestnut Hill Rd York PA 17402-8860

JUN 25 SAT Javapalooza 2022 inc. Haj Paj Food Truck Java Avenue Hershey Park Hershey PA 17033

JUN 25 SAT Greebwood Hill Summer Jam Series Pottsville PA

JUN 25 SAT CAB Trio Harrisburg Beach Club Harrisburg PA

JUN 25 SAT Dave McCullough GreyStone Public House Harrisburg PA

JUN 25 SAT The Big Saboozie The Inn at Birch Wilds Lehighton PA

JUN 25 SAT Traverse The Abyss Smiling In The Suffering Album Release Show Sportsmen’s Cafe Allentown PA

JUN 25 SAT Live Music with Kirk Wise CAstlerigg Wine Shop Carlisle PA

JUN 25 SAT Shine Through The Shade returns to Hook and Flask Still Works Carlisle PA

JUN 25 SAT Rapid Run 5647 State Route 87 Williamsport PA 17701-8330

JUN 25 SAT The Faves Acoustic in the Courtyard Cristiano Winery Mechanicsburg PA

JUN 25 SAT Defending Cain w/ Walking Tera, Half Heard Voices & More Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg PA $7

JUN 25 SAT Germamia Band 30 Alden Ln Lebanon PA 17042-9521

JUN 25 SAT Cheyenne Lebanon VFW Post 23 718 Chestnut St Lebanon PA 17042-5224

JUN 25 SAT Action Rabbit | Benny Okay | Ben Ginder Group ScoyyChurch’s “The Church” Lebanon PA

JUN 25 SAT Live At The Fillmore, The World’s Greatest Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center West Chester PA

JUN 25 SAT TFB Righteous Tap House West Chester PA

JUN 25 SAT Media Film Festival Pop Up: Films from the Islamic Republic of Iran MAC Arts Center Media PA $15

JUN 25 SAT Jawn of the Dead / Return Of The Jawn of the Dead Shere-E-Punjab Indian Restaurant 208-210 West State St Media PA 19063 $15

JUN 25 SAT Dar Williams with Bruce Rits Gilbert & Matt Lyons Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts Bryn Mawr PA

JUN 25 SAT John Accunzo Benefit Concert Karen’s Place Doylestown PA

JUN 25 SAT 10am Multiple Mayhem Festival The Pines Pavillion & Event Center at The Country Pines Town of Maine NY $20 DOS/$15 ADV

JUN 25 SAT 4pm Dan Fluegel Band Music In The Glen Concert Series at Glendale Park Endicott NY

JUN 25 SAT The Zombies Point Of The Bluff Pavilion Hammondsport NY

JUN 25 SAT Morgan Whalen Darien Lake Amphitheatre Darien Center NY

JUN 25 SAT 8pm A Band Of Brothers The Night Cap Binghamton NY

JUN 25 SAT 6pm B-3 (Benny Fiaco, Jamie Bernard, Pete Bernard) Mooney’s Sayre PA

JUN 25 SAT The Black Crowes CMAC (Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center) Canandaigua NY

JUN 25 SAT Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett Citizens Park Philadelphia PA

JUN 26 SUN Bucky’s Howdy-Doozle Jamboree Colony Woodstock NY

JUN 26 SUN Divas with Pride: A Special Pride Brunch Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady NY

JUN 26 SUN Tony Cruz (solo) live at Alexander’s Cafe 1725 N Atherton St State College PA 16803-1401

JUN 26 SUN Cabaret Singing Onstage Studios State College PA

JUN 26 SUN South Hills World of Opportunity Concert Series South Hills School of Business & Technology 480 Waupelani Drive

State College PA

JUN 26 SUN Sarah Solo at Pub 447 Stroudsburg PA

NEW ADDITIONS

JUN 26 SUN Stonewood The Molten Lounge at Sands Bethlehem PA

JUN 26 SUN Kira & Jake Black Rock Brewing Company Pottsville PA

JUN 26 SUN Kate & Those Guys Coca-Cola Park – Oink! Allentown PA

JUN 26 SUN RadioOne Show #2 with the Iron Pigs Coca-Cola Park Allentown PA

JUN 26 SUN Eville Empire Live Presents Sunday Service 5 Jabber Jaws Bar and Grill Allentown PA

JUN 26 SUN Seldom Said No Thornwald Park Amphitheater Carlisle PA

JUN 26 SUN “!!!” (chk chk chk) Lovedraft’s Brewing Mechanicsburg PA

JUN 26 SUN Night Smith’s Barn & Pool 535 Prescott Dr Lebanon PA 17046-8708

JUN 26 SUN Robert Dale as “Elvis” Paris Presbyterian Church Burgettstown PA

JUN 26 SUN The Fabulous Greaseband West Goshen Community ParkAmphitheater Concert West Chester PA

JUN 26 SUN The Rhythm Lounge – Swing Dance w/ Anna Alexander Trio and Guests PA DanceSport Ballroom Hummelstown PA

JUN 26 SUN Baked Shrimp w/ Three Fourteen 118 North Wayne PA

JUN 26 SUN BET Awards pre-show, show, after-show

JUN 26 SUN As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel, Brand Of Sacrifice The L Horseheads (elmira) NY

JUN 26 SUN Bruce Hornsby Point Of The Bluff Pavilion Hammondsport NY

JUN 27 MON Summer Chamber Music Camp Christ Church Binghamton NY

JUN 27 MON Liverpool Is The Place Johnson Park Liverpool NY

JUN 28 TUE 6pm Broome Bands Together: Junkyard Heights Otsiningo Park Binghamton NY

JUN 28 TUE Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn: Early Bird Special Community School of Music and Arts Ithaca NY $0-18

JUN 28 TUE Mean Girls Proctor’s Theatre Schenectady NY

JUN 28 TUE The United States Army Field Band Presents: “America the Beautiful” Luhrs Performing Arts Center Shippensburg PA

JUN 28 TUE Community Concert Series: Lonesome Found The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort Shawnee on Deleware PA

JUN 28 TUE Mazetoons! with Joe Wos: Cartoonist Hershey Public Library Hershey PA

JUN 28 TUE 6pm Randy McStine Music In The Glen Concert Series at Glendale Park Endicott NY

JUN 29 WED Film Screening – Lavender Hill: A Love Story Tompkins Center for History & Culture Ithaca NY

JUN 29 WED The Moving Wall Eldridge Park Elmira NY

JUN 29 WED Music at the Moor – Christian Porter & Nyke Van Wyk Stroudsmoor Country Inn Stroudsburg PA

JUN 29 WED Open Comedy Mic Downriver Brewing Co. Stroudsburg PA

JUN 29 WED Live After 5 MLK Plaza in Downtown State College PA

JUN 29 WED Gary Stewart Lincoln Highway SupperMarket Experience Latrobe PA

JUN 29 WED 5 Man Trio Howard Elmer Park Sayre PA

JUN 29 WED Whores w/ Bummer and Capra Lovedraft’s Brewing Co Mechanicsburg PA

JUN 29 WED Brian Hughes Party On The Patio at Legends Elmira NY

JUN 29 WED The Melvins Westcott Theatre Syracuse NY

JUN 29 WED The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), Patty Griffin St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheatre Syracuse NY

JUN 29 WED Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Antibalas Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard Lafayette (Syracuse) NY

JUN 30 THU Body Delights By LizAnn @ UHS Binghamton General Hospital 10 Mitchell Ave Binghamton NY 13903

JUN 30 THU Lost Leaders Colony Woodstock NY $10-15

JUN 30 THU Music & Movement Facilitator Training Horseheads Family Resource Center Horseheads NY

JUN 30 THU The Brothers Comatose 82 Seneca St Geneva NY 14456-3504 $25

JUN 30 THU Scars N’ Stripes – Bike Night Sharkey’ Bar & Grill 7240 Oswego Rd iverpool NY 13090-3719

JUN 30 THU Concerts in the Square featuring La Cuchina Stroudsburg Courthouse Square Stroudsburg PA

JUN 30 THU West Chester Swing Kings East Bradford Township Park 835 Kenmara Dr West Chester 19380-2020

JUN 30 THU The Visitors Appalachian Brewing Company – Battlefield Gettysburg PA

JUN 30 THU Outdoor Movies: “Daniel Tiger: Daniel for the Day” Tudek Park State College PA

JUN 30 THU Boozewa + Next Bus Pls + mercury symbol + Bleeders Gnome Hutch Reading PA FREE

JUN 30 THU King Of Prussia Town Center Presents Castles In The Sky duo King Of Prussia PA

JUN 30 THU 6pm The Inner Crazy Six Mile Creek Winery Ithaca NY

JUN 30 THU 6pm Ampersand Project Tag’s Restaurant Big Flats (Elmira) NY

JUN 30 THU Marshall Tucker Band Vernon Downs Cernon NY

JUN 30 THU Peach Festival (Day 1 of 4) w/ Consider The Source Montage Mountain Scranton (Moosic) PA

JUL 01 FRI Super 300 & Sean Matthew Whiteford’s revival of Led Zeppelin Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUL 01 FRI Mean Girls Proctor’s Theatre Schenectady NY

JUL 01 FRI Red VIP Sharkey’ Bar & Grill Liverpool NY $85

JUL 01 FRI Back to the Future: Movies in the Park Dansbury Park Stroudsburg PA

JUL 01 FRI Acoustic Ferrari live Farm House Tavern Doylestown PA

JUL 01 FRI The Wooden Match’s All American Block Party 61 W Lehigh St Bethlehem PA 18018-5446

JUL 01 FRI Melvins Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem PA

JUL 01 FRI Cold Spring Union SteelStacks Levitt Pavilion 789 E 1 St Bethlehem PA 18015

JUL 01 FRI Stefanie Johnson Trio Seven Sirens Brewing Company Bethlehem PA

JUL 01 FRI F & A Grog House 117 E 3rd St Bethlehem PA 18015-1305

JUL 01 FRI I Want Candy! (Uncle Buck + Great Outdoors on 35mm) The Mahoning Drive-In Theater Lehighton PA

JUL 01 FRI Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang & The Adventures Of Matte Black Bullfrog Brewery Williamsport PA

JUL 01 FRI Medusas Disco & Gray Valley live at the Bar on Market Williamsport PA

JUL 01 FRI Doors Tribute by Peace Frog Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe PA

JUL 01 FRI Ben Brandt and the Soul Miners Union Jamey’s House of Music Landsdowne PA

JUL 01 FRI July 4th weekend kickoff party Wayside Inn 6638 PA-61 Shamokin PA 17872-9655

JUL 01 FRI Movie Matinee: Dog (2022) The Exeter Community Library Reading PA

JUL 01 FRI Treebeard Brown live Slippery Rock Golf Club & Events Center Slippery Rock PA

JUL 01 FRI Elephants Dancing The Railyard 119 Jefferson Ave Scranton PA 18503-1701

JUL 01 FRI 4th of July Weekend Cozy Creek Family Campground Tunkhannock PA

JUL 01 FRI Screwballs Present Old School the house band!! Screwballs Sports Bar and Grille King Of Prussia PA

JUL 01 FRI Observe the 93rd (‘an eeriness to everything’ album release show) Lovedraft’s Brewing Co Mechanicsburg PA

JUL 01 FRI Jazz at the Barnyard with Little Brother Band Hershey History Center Hershey PA

JUL 01 FRI Big Time Rush: Forever Tour Giant Center Hershey PA

JUL 01 FRI Peach Festival (Day 2 of 4) w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Montage Mountain Scranton (Moosic) PA

JUL 01 FRI Marillion, Randy McStine L’Olympia Montreal QC

JUL 01 FRI Dead & Company Bethel Woods Bethel NY

JUL 01 FRI Marshall Tucker Band Tioga Downs Casino Nichols NY

JUL 01 FRI Josh Groban Darien Lake Amphitheatre Darien Center NY

JUL 01 FRI Donna The Buffalo Great Blue Heron Music Festival (Day 1 of 3) Sherman NY

JUL 02 SAT 4 Celebration 95 Bigelow St Binghamton NY 13904-1312

JUL 02 SAT Comedy On Cherry St. with Madelien/Madelein Smith itj Arthaus 130 Cherry St. Ithaca NY 14850-5004 $20

JUL 02 SAT The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour & Michael McDonald Bethel Woods Center for the Aets Bethel NY $30-370

JUL 02 SAT Arm of the Sea Theatre Presents: Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil – Summer Reading Kickoff Event woo Public Library

District Woodstock NY

JUL 02 SAT Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads Colony Woodstock NY $25-30

JUL 02 SAT 7:30pm The Linda Ronstadt Experience at The Strand Summer Slam Fundraiser Charles R Wood Park Lake George NY

JUL 02 SAT Vinyl Vault Rockin Lake George Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ, LLC Lake George NY

JUL 02 SAT Book signing with author Kevin Wilson Book Warehouse Lake George NY

JUL 02 SAT Look Alive Pilger Ruh Brewing Pottsville PA

JUL 02 SAT Island Time Llte Black River Farms Bethlehem PA

JUL 02 SAT Mosey Beat Seven Sirens Brewing Company Bethlehem PA

JUL 02 SAT ‘Greg Smith – Off The Road At The Wilds’ The Inn at Birch Wilds Lehighton PA

JUL 02 SAT The Summer unWINEd with Fireworks Shady Brook Farms Yardley PA

JUL 02 SAT Jeremy Edge Project at Pine Square The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House Williamsport PA

JUL 02 SAT Concert in the Park Ashbridge Park Bryn Mawr PA

JUL 02 SAT Blitz Dynette The Englewood Hummelstown PA $10

JUL 02 SAT Acoustic Moose Castlerigg Wine Shop Carlisle PA

JUL 02 SAT SwiftKick Hat Creek Farms Wine Shop Carlisle PA

JUL 02 SAT Independence On Independence 2022 feat. “Old School” Claude Kehler Park Shamokin PA

JUL 02 SAT Damn Renrgades live Reading Fightiin Phills! 1900 Centre Ave Reading PA 19605-2870

JUL 02 SAT Jenny Tolman Valley Forge Casino Resort King Of Prussia PA

JUL 02 SAT Fireworks & Live Cooncert Emmanuel Baptist Church Mechanicsburg PA

JUL 02 SAT The Wave Duo Iberian Lounge Hotel Hershey Hershey PA

JUL 02 SAT Peach Festival (Day 3 of 4) Montage Mountain Scranton (Moosic) PA

JUL 02 SAT Donna The Buffalo Great Blue Heron Music Festival (Day 2 of 3) Sherman NY

JUL 02 SAT 6:30pm Doug & Eamonn (Hot Dogs & Gin Duo) Waterside Wine Bar Phelps NY

JUL 02 SAT 4pm Cathie Marie & Citi Cats Music In The Glen Concert Series at Glendale Park Endicott NY

JUL 02 SAT 8pm A Band Of Brothers The Night Cap Binghamton NY

JUL 02 SAT October Rose Lakeland Orchard & Cidery Mayfield PA

JUL 03 SUN Steely Dan, Dave Stryker Trio with Steve Winwood Bethel Woods Center for the ARts Bethel NY (orig. 7/11/20 then 7/4/2021)

JUL 03 SUN Sean Rowe in Concert w/s/g Lara Hope Trio Bearsille Parkk Bearsvlle Theater Woodstock NY

JUL 03 SUN Mary Lattimore Colony Woodstock NY $20-25

JUL 03 SUN Sn Evening with Patty Griffin Levon Helm Studios Woodstock NY

JUL 03 SUN Ruby Shooz Oswego Summer Concert Series Market St Oswego NY 13126

JUL 03 SUN Anthracite Philharmonic The Historic Yuenling Mansion Pottsville PA

JUL 03 SUN Music on the Deck – Dave Byers with River City Praise Paris Presbyterian Church Burgettstown PA

JUL 03 SUN 11am-1pm RadioOne rocks first Sundays Fegley’s Bethlehem Brew Works Bethlehem PA

JUL 03 SUN The Jay T. Vonda Quartet South Hills School of Business & Technology 480 Waupelani Dr State College PA

JUL 03 SUN 4th of July extravaganza 27 Hoeard St Reading PA 19609-1411

JUL 03 SUN Cheer live Giant Center Hershey PA

JUL 03 SUN Peach Festival (Day 4 of 4) W/ The Black Crowes, G Love & The Juice Montage Mountain Scranton (Moosic) PA

JUL 03 SUN Donna The Buffalo Great Blue Heron Music Festival (Day 3 of 3) Sherman NY

JUL 03 SUN Three Dog Night Point Of The Bluff Pavilion Hammondsport NY

JUL 03 SUN Backstreet Boys Darien Lake Amphitheatre Darien Center NY

JUL 04 MON Independence Day CannaMarket Ithaca Farmers Market Ithaca NY FREE

JUL 04 MON Independence Day Celebration Farmers’ Museum Cooperstown NY

JUL 04 MON Bossa Blue Brooklyn Cider House New Paltz NY

JUL 04 MON Cetronia Soul Shakers Setter Ridge Vineyards 99 Dietrich Valley Rd Kutztown PA 19530-9107

JUL 04 MON Waynesburg Lions Club Community Park 4th of July Celebration E Oakview Dr Waynesburg PA 15370

JUL 04 MON Independence Day Celebration The Sayre Mansion Bethlehem PA

JUL 04 MON July 4th Fireworks! Camelback Mountain Tannersville PA

JUL 04 MON Upper Merion’s July 4th Celebration Heuser Park King Of Prussia PA