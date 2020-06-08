Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington-DC
National
Politics
Coronavirus
Your Local Elections
Up to the Minute
Arts
Your Local Events
Entertainment
Black History Month
Weird
Weather
Weather
My Weather Contest
School Closings
Additional closings
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Local Business
Joe Knows
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Employer Spotlight
Business of the Week
Security Mutual Live Webcam
Real Estate Showcase
Contests
Father’s Day Giveaway 2020
Contest Winners
Community
Graduation Best Wishes
Virtual Valedictorian
Rock On Cafe
Real Estate Showcase
Daily J!
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Sneak Peek at Greek
Daily Horoscopes
New York State Lottery
School Bus Safety
Destination NY
WIVT/WBGH Programming
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
What’s on Tonight? WBGH
What’s on Tonight? WIVT
Missing WIVT and WBGH in HD?
Work for Us
Contact Us
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Destination NY
Tompkins County is gorges
Local News
Study finds NY’ers looking to stay close to home this summer
New York’s natural wonder: Niagara Falls
Visit the vast state parks New York State has to offer
Red Cross Blood Drive offers a way to say thank you to essential workers
Video
Vestal Storage offers a new place to store your stuff
Video
Donald Trump Jr. Backs Claudia Tenney in Virtual Event for Supporters
Tioga Downs and Owego Kitchen provide free meals
Video
June 9 weather forecast: Hot day today
Southern Tier prepares for Phase 3 reopening
Video
Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 6/8/20
Video
Governor marks 100th day since first case of COVID-19 in New York State
Video
Governor Cuomo will allow outdoor graduations for up to 150 people
Video
More Local News