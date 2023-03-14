DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a Putnam County woman pled guilty to one count of felony Driving While Intoxicated.

On November 26th, 39-year-old Leigh Murray was driving over the speed limit on State Highway 17 in Hancock when she was pulled over. She admitted that she had consumed “2-3 vodkas.”

Prior to her guilty plea, it was negotiated that Murray will be sentenced to 6 months in jail and then 5 years of felony probation supervision.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith, the probation terms will require that Murray not consume alcohol and engage in any recommended substance abuse treatment.

STOP DWI Coordinator Scott Glueckert stated, “The task of apprehending and prosecuting DWI offenders is critical to ensure our highways are safe. I appreciate the constant work of the New York State Police and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to safeguard our communities. Working together we can continue to make a difference every day.”