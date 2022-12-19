DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 12th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting and erratic driver on State Highway 10 in Delhi.

The driver, Denise Wells, 40 of Herkimer, eventually crashed the vehicle near Fitches Bridge.

According to deputies, Wells was found to be operating the motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

She was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Driving While Impaired by Drugs.

Wells was released and is scheduled to return to the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.